4 Walls and Beyond, located in Florissant, Missouri, has worked hard to preserve communication lines between children and incarcerated parents. In 2004, founder Lisa Brown was incarcerated and immediately noticed the lack of contact between parents and children. Months and sometimes years would go by, and there would be zero contact between parents and their children. When Brown was released, she made it her mission to help children and their parents living in these situations after seeing firsthand how communication with their children impacted the lives of those incarcerated.
The nonprofit offers services such as phone calls, and virtual or in-person visits between incarcerated parents and children. They also provide services such as tutoring and in-person classes for children trying to graduate from school. Prioritizing education helps keep children in school and from making bad choices like drugs or teen pregnancy.
4 Walls and Beyond also offers access to therapy and counseling for children. This can help to ease the transition of life without a parent and help them process their emotions. It’s important for children to learn how to deal with their mental health when they have a incarcerated parent.
The pandemic resulted in prison shutdowns, which had a direct influence on the mission of the organization. Safety precautions restricted children from seeing their parents for two years. As protocols have changed, 4 Walls and Beyond has been able to get back to its mission: helping children communicate with their incarcerated parents.
“The most rewarding part of my work is the connection I’m able to form with the children,” Brown said. “I can relate to what they’re going through and understand their emotions. I want every child to have a relationship with their parents. Many people aren’t aware of the severity of the issue and how it affects the lives of children and their families.”
Fundraisers and grants are used to provide transportation, meals and resources for tutoring and online classes. Earlier in the year, 4 Walls and Beyond assembled 130 Easter baskets for area children. Before school started, the nonprofit organized and gathered over 500 back-to-school backpacks for children.