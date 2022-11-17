4 Walls and Beyond, located in Florissant, Missouri, has worked hard to preserve communication lines between children and incarcerated parents. In 2004, founder Lisa Brown was incarcerated and immediately noticed the lack of contact between parents and children. Months and sometimes years would go by, and there would be zero contact between parents and their children. When Brown was released, she made it her mission to help children and their parents living in these situations after seeing firsthand how communication with their children impacted the lives of those incarcerated.

The nonprofit offers services such as phone calls, and virtual or in-person visits between incarcerated parents and children. They also provide services such as tutoring and in-person classes for children trying to graduate from school. Prioritizing education helps keep children in school and from making bad choices like drugs or teen pregnancy.

4 WALLS AND BEYOND

Book bag giveaway.