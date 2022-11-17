Heartlinks Grief Center is a comprehensive support center committed to providing services to anyone grieving. The nonprofit believes that grief is a natural process and that everyone should be supported, no matter the circumstances.
“The organization does not charge for any of their services, as to bill insurance, you have to say that someone has a mental health problem and give them a diagnosis,” said Diana Cuddeback, founder and director. “Giving a diagnosis further isolates people, rather than help them realize they’re not alone, and it helps them move from grief to growth.”
Spanning six counties in southwestern Illinois, the nonprofit offers several grief programs — professional counseling, support groups and different categories of grief, and school programs. Whether a program is at a high school, through Zoom, at their office, or somewhere else in the community, the nonprofit works to be of service and make the world a grief-friendly place.
For example, Friends Who Get It, a program for young adults who have lost someone important, always meets virtually to accommodate individuals out of town or even out of the country. The agency also hosts special events throughout the year, such as its annual Grief Carnival.
“We are just trying to make our footprint bigger by teaching other people how to help,” Cuddeback said.
In addition to internal training for volunteers, Heartlinks goes into the community to train those who have a direct impact on the lives of those in grief—agencies, clergies, schools, etc.
“While I love the services we provide, I know that to make a difference, we have to teach community members, both those impacted by grief and those who are supporting people impacted by grief,” Cuddeback said.
Cuddeback and her now-husband created Heartlinks while she was working at a hospice center and seeing the need for grief support.“People would call the hospice center and say things like — I have three kids and my husband just died; I don’t know what to do or where to go,” Cuddeback shared.
Now, Cuddeback calls her role a “little bit of everything.” On any given day, she might be doing clinical work, meeting with agencies to coordinate within the community, training staff, or running a teenage group session.
The Old Newsboys Day grant will allow Heartlinks to purchase snacks and therapeutic art supplies for the kids they serve. “We go out and serve kids in many areas where they are always hungry,” Cuddeback said.
While sometimes the best support can come from individuals still dealing with their grief, any type of volunteer is always welcome and appreciated at Heartlinks Grief Center. Anyone in the St. Louis area is encouraged to reach out to Heartlinks at any age or stage of grief, and the team will help connect them with the resources they need.
Grief is always a part of you, but with time, it doesn’t take up as much space in your life.