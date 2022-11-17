Established in 1997, Annie’s Hope supports children going through the unimaginable. Whether the nonprofit is hosting a six-week support group or a week-long summer camp, Annie’s Hope has one goal: to provide an open space for kids grappling with the death of a loved one.

“Grief is hard,” said Amy LaBelle, philanthropy director. “And once somebody dies, that grief is something you deal with the rest of your life — there’s no endpoint. Most kids who’ve experienced the death of someone will tell you it’s super hard to concentrate on anything because they feel like no one understands them.”

ANNIE’S HOPE

Two campers share their experiences at Camp Courage, one of 10 programs Annie’s Hope offers.