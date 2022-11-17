Established in 1997, Annie’s Hope supports children going through the unimaginable. Whether the nonprofit is hosting a six-week support group or a week-long summer camp, Annie’s Hope has one goal: to provide an open space for kids grappling with the death of a loved one.
“Grief is hard,” said Amy LaBelle, philanthropy director. “And once somebody dies, that grief is something you deal with the rest of your life — there’s no endpoint. Most kids who’ve experienced the death of someone will tell you it’s super hard to concentrate on anything because they feel like no one understands them.”
Through support groups and mental health exercises that the nonprofit provides, the children and families can open up and share their struggles — a crucial part of processing grief.
“When the kids get together, they realize everyone in the group has had somebody die,” LaBelle said. “It makes it easier to bond and trust each other. The groups are a safe space for the kids to say what they’re thinking.”
Parents also find themselves with a network of support and an atmosphere of shared experiences.
“Many parents will say that they signed up for a support group for their kids,” LaBelle said. “After the parents and kids have dinner together, they split up into their respective groups where parents can talk about topics they don’t want their kids to hear. Just hearing other people talking about their struggles and feelings provides great relief. We find that many of our adult groups stay together after the program ends.”
Come full circle, many of the kids that Annie’s Hope previously served come back to the nonprofit as a volunteer, leading the support groups they were once a member of years ago.
“A large percent of our volunteers are kids and families that we served in the past,” LaBelle said. “They’ll come back to help because they know what it feels like and want to help others who feel the same.”