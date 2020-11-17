Local high school students contribute their writing skills to highlight some of the charities that benefit from Old Newsboys funding. See more of the charities served at OldNewsboysDay.org.

Buddy Blattner, a sportscaster and professional baseball player had a big heart. He dreamed of providing at-risk youth the opportunity to participate in sports. In 1962, Blattner established The Buddy Fund and began providing sports equipment and recreational activities to underprivileged kids who live in a tough environment.

Keith Clay, a teenager from north St. Louis was one of those kids.

“I was a troubled kid for a while ─ the longest time actually,” Clay said. “I got kicked off the team so many times because I couldn't control my anger.”

To date, The Buddy fund has helped over 450,000 youth and provided more than $3.8M in sports equipment. They work as a bridge by buying equipment at a low cost and then sharing it with various nonprofits who can't afford the items to supply on their own. The nonprofit works with nearly 80 organizations in the St. Louis area including schools, nonprofits and Girl Scout troops.

“After fundraising, we purchase large and sometimes small quantities of sports equipment and recreational supplies and pass them on,” said Ann Lederman, executive director. “[The kids] may not have parents and a sense of belonging is important for them.” Lederman has been working with The Buddy Fund for the last three years. She is the sole employee at the nonprofit which relies heavily on volunteers.

Marygrove is an organization The Buddy Fund assists regularly. Marygrove is one of the only organizations in the St. Louis metro area that offers a broad spectrum of residential and community-based programming, including therapeutic residential treatment and foster care.

“They had a basketball hoop that could no longer be used and the kids wanted to get out and play,” Lederman said. “It was a little out of our scope but we managed by putting up two new hoops.”

Another organization The Buddy Fund has helped is Lift for Life Academy, an independent charter middle school in the city of St. Louis.

Even during the pandemic, the organization continues to adapt and thrive. The Buddy Fund ensured their partners had everything they needed to keep the community safe during this unprecedented time.

“We have provided nearly 2,000 masks and hand sanitizer to local organizations since the outbreak,” Lederman said. “Our organization continued fundraising and hosted our 58th annual golf classic and auction this past September.”

Nothing can stop The Buddy Fund from changing lives one youth at a time through sports.