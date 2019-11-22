The Foster and Adoptive Care Coalition’s vision is to provide a community that embraces its most vulnerable members, ensuring each child in foster care has an opportunity for a healthy, successful life. Founded in 1989, the coalition strives to create permanency in foster children’s lives by recruiting and supporting foster and adoptive families in the metropolitan St. Louis region.
“The main work the Coalition does is finding placement homes for foster children,” said Kyle Williams, director of development. “The caseworkers sort through different cases and attempt to find permanent or temporary homes. The files are cut and dry – meaning the reasons children get placed in the foster system range from drug addiction, physical and mental abuse, homelessness and neglect.”
One of the most successful programs at The Foster and Adoptive Care Coalition is 30 Days to Family®, a short-term intervention to search for relatives and identify potential placement options or support. Placement homes for children can be fragile. The goal is to identify one primary placement provider and one-to-two other relatives as potential back-up placement providers. Caseworkers reach out to relatives, close family friends, and those who are interested in fostering a child.
The 30 Days to Family® program is highly successful in achieving its primary goal of increasing placements with relatives. A 2016 independent study of child welfare administrative data comparing children served and not served produced evidence of several notable outcomes. Other successful programs at The Coalition include Extreme Recruitment® A Place to Call Home, the Jones Foundation Family Program, Project SOAR, and Wendy’s Wonderful Kids.
“Our call to action as a community is to educate and stay involved,” Williams said. “The shortage of homes [in which] foster children [can] thrive is an awareness problem before anything else. There is always something you can do to help, even if it’s not fostering or adopting right now. We need every bit of help we can receive – the stakes are too high.”