Local high school students contribute their writing skills to highlight some of the charities that benefit from Old Newsboys funding. See more of the charities served at OldNewsboysDay.org.
Through the Guardian Angel Settlement Association, children and their families receive the support they need to change the trajectory of their lives. The organization was founded in 1859 by the Daughters of Charity of Saint Vincent de Paul and is one of the oldest nonprofits in St. Louis. Guardian Angel also founded one of the first Catholic settlement houses in the United States in 1911 and they continue to be at the forefront of supporting communities in the St. Louis region. Guardian Angel works with people of all ages from six months to seniors and aims to help people living in poverty achieve a higher quality of life.
Guardian Angel offers a large range of services between their early childhood education program and social services. Their Childhood Development Center houses eight classrooms, a garden, a library, and other outdoor spaces. Around 177 children partake in this early childhood program each year, ages six months to six years old. Regardless of their age, Guardian Angel makes sure that the kids are prepared for next steps once they graduate from the program. Director of grants and evaluation, Matthew LeDuc, detailed that this work is especially important, as children living in poverty often fall far behind their peers in terms of educationbefore kindergarten.
“Even at that young age, that gap can set children behind for many years to come,” LeDuc said. In the past, Guardian Angel used the Old Newsboys grant to purchase diapers, wipes and formula forthe Childhood Development Center. LeDuc expects they will use the grant similarly this year.
In addition to their childhood program, Guardian Angel supports the entire family through social services. These services include a food pantry, a resale shop called Angel Boutique, rental and utility assistance, self-sufficiency classes and more. During the holidays and back-to-school time, Guardian Angel holds seasonal programs that address the needs of the St. Louis community, whether it be backpacks or Christmas gifts. Family advocates at Guardian Angel work with individuals to set personal and professional goals, as well as connecting them with the resources they need to be successful. LeDuc stressed the importance of working with people in a partnership fashion and making sure that families truly benefit in the long term from Guardian Angel’s services.
“We take the time to develop strong relationships with the families we serve,” LeDuc said. “We don’t see our role as simply dispensing services, but rather we try to get to know everyone and build a strong relationship.”
Part of this comes from classes that Guardian Angel holds, in subjects such as personal finance and employment programs. All things considered, this spirit of focusing on personal growth and the needs of each person makes Guardian Angel special.