Local high school students contribute their writing skills to highlight some of the charities that benefit from Old Newsboys funding. See more of the charities served at OldNewsboysDay.org.

Now more than ever, being a homeless pregnant woman or a homeless mother with kids is incredibly difficult. The pandemic has severely impacted all of St. Louis, but homeless mothers are among the hardest hit.

Founded in 1988, the nonprofit’s mission is to provide homeless mothers with a safe and nurturing home, educational services for mothers and their children and hope and support to endure through tough times.

The nonprofit’s current director had previous experience working with homeless individuals for 24 years before she retired in 2014 and joined The Haven team.

“When I retired, I realized I wanted to work with people at the beginning of life rather than working with people who are at the end of their lives,” said Kimberly Brown, executive director.

When originally founded, The Haven of Grace did not offer nearly as many services as they have available today. Currently, The Haven of Grace offers homeless mothers therapy services and a religious community church in addition to housing, job consultation, career planning and educational programs.

One way The Haven of Grace is uniquely different from other organizations aimed at helping homeless women is that they are proudly founded in faith and aspire to use Christianity and religion to further support mothers.

The Haven of Grace supports homeless mothers using a three-spirit approach.

First, mothers may stay in the maternity shelter for up to a year after the baby is born. From there, the mothers and their children may move into The Quads which is an independent living center separate from The Haven’s main shelter. Finally, mothers graduate into The Haven’s aftercare program which supports them for up to another 10 years.

“The best part is seeing mothers change the trajectory of their lives,” Brown said. “We love seeing something as simple as a young lady learning to prepare and enjoy a full, proper meal after she’s been used to popping things in the microwave all her life,” Brown said.

During 2019, the nonprofit assisted 32 mothers and 33 children. Currently, there are five mothers and four children living at the shelter and four mothers living at The Quads.

Mothers who have been through the Haven of Grace programs have gone on to graduate college, become professionals in their fields and own businesses.

“The women that come to us just need to sit and have a place to think,” Brown said.

“We don’t ask mothers why they became homeless, but rather we make sure they do not experience homelessness again.”