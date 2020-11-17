Local high school students contribute their writing skills to highlight some of the charities that benefit from Old Newsboys funding. See more of the charities served at OldNewsboysDay.org.

Law student turned public service warrior, Kristen Weber decided that a life of charity work was her calling. Weber is the founder and executive director of L.I.F.E. Foundation (Leaders in Furthering Education), a nonprofit organization that provides multicultural books to children in St. Louis.

“I always had a desire to give back to the community,” Weber said.

Before founding the L.I.F.E. Foundation, Weber worked with large organizations in the area that focused on literacy development. She noticed a distinct lack of diversity in the books distributed to kids.

Weber wanted to change that. However, when her concerns went unnoticed by the organizations she was working for, she decided to take matters into her own hands and start her charity.

“What I noticed is that most of the books, reading activities and even backpacks we were handing out did not reflect the culture of the children in the community,” Weber said.

Founded in 2009, the L.I.F.E. Foundation has donated nearly 60,000 books to children and adults all over the St. Louis area. The organization has grown significantly since opening and offers additional services such as school supplies and literacy programs.

The two biggest services that define the organization are the Pop-up Libraries and Reading Superhero programs. The Pop-up Library provides an opportunity for children to pick out the books they want to read at community events. Children can take as many books as they want free of charge.

The Reading Superhero program provides children ages 3 to 4 years old with a free book every month for 24 months. This allows children and their families to build a home library that reflects their community and culture so kids can see themselves in the stories they are reading.

In addition to providing books, the Reading Superhero program also provides reading activities for parents and kids to do together. The program also offers reading assessments so the nonprofit can monitor each child’s reading progress and provide extra help if needed.

“It’s special because we’re the only ones doing this,” Weber said. “We want families in need to know that we are here for them.”