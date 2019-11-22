Education is arguably one of the most important parts of childhood, and unfortunately for many children, school cannot be a top priority because they have bigger worries. Some kids have to find a way to keep warm in the winter or keep their shoes lasting for as long as possible because their families can’t afford a new pair.
Thanks to The Little Bit Foundation, kids do not have to worry about borrowing a coat or buying school supplies. Little Bits is a staple in the St. Louis area, providing much more than just supplies. “Our organization is embedding resources and services into schools,” said Emily Johnson, program director.
The Little Bit Foundation was created in the winter of 2001 beginning with a coat drive. CEO and co-founder Rose Hanley was handing out coats collected for a St. Louis city elementary school when the depth of poverty amongst the children hit her. It was then she realized every little bit helps.
The foundation has grown immensely since then. The nonprofit organization has a bigger building with a warehouse full of supplies to give to underprivileged children in the St. Louis area. The Little Bit Foundation is not just a drop organization; they are fully immersed in the schools. “We are there to support the family and the scholars in any way they need,” Johnson said.
To ensure the steady relationship between students and the organization, Little Bit sets up a boutique in any space available in schools and sends volunteers to help a few hours a week. The boutique’s setup includes coats and jackets hanging on racks, everyday clothes on shelves, school supplies in bins and stuffed animals placed throughout.
Amy Lottes, director of grant management, explains what she calls the Little Bit transformation. “The students will come into the boutique with their heads down, make no eye contact and won’t speak. However, when our volunteers get down on the floor with them and open up the bags and put the shoes on their feet and help them hold up their new uniforms they change into a whole different student,” Lottes said.
“We would love for people to understand our program is so much more than just stuff. We have all these health, wellness and nutrition programs and outreach in the community, because it’s serving the whole child, mind, body and spirit and not just their physical needs,” Lottes said.