Local high school students contribute their writing skills to highlight some of the charities that benefit from Old Newsboys funding. See more of the charities served at OldNewsboysDay.org.
The House of Neighborly Service is a nonprofit organization that serves families with insufficient resources in Monroe County, Illinois, through a multitude of services. What truly distinguishes it from other organizations is its ability to help those in need across a multitude of spheres and their approach of community outreach.
Tina Charron, executive director, reveals what sparked the organization’s creation. “We noticed people in the community were in need, and they were going to different churches or other organizations to get help,” said Charron. “So, we decided to form an organization that would serve as the hub of resources for someone in Monroe County.” Years later, the organization’s list of services is a full one: They host holiday outreach programs on Thanksgiving and Christmas, offer an emergency food pantry, provide financial assistance/counseling, emergency backpacks for the homeless, cooking classes and much more. But what really speaks to their ability to maximize the help within the Monroe County community are the unique methods of assistance they utilize.
As Charron puts it, “We have a wide variety of services, everything from mowing yards to helping pay bills.”
The organization does a wonderful job of spreading their resources across a wide breadth of ages and identities. They provide onsite specialists at senior apartments while also supplying items such as birthday party bags for children whose parents cannot afford the expenses. The House of Neighborly Service also recently opened The Back Porch, a thrift store that resells and upcycles donated items. This type of versatility is vital to those in need within the county.
While Charron stated that they do receive funding from grants, she explained, “Our main source of income would be from donations from the community as well as groups, churches and civic organizations.”
Thus, this year’s Old Newsboys grant serves as major help for the nonprofit and specifically, its Family Lunch Program, which supplies families with groceries for children’s lunches during the summer – a time that can be difficult for those relying on school lunch.
“We try to include fresh fruits, vegetables, meats and provide them with the staples they would need for a family meal,” said Charron.
Monroe County House of Neighborly Service is an admirable organization not only for its successful outreach, but for its innovative and creative approach to service that helps aid the community year after year.