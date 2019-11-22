In this day and age, it seems that no woman is safe when it comes to sexual health. The worry of sexually transmitted diseases (STD) and pregnancy can be too much for one to handle. Many women don’t seek help in clinics for fear of being judged or ridiculed. That is not the case when it comes to ThriVe® St. Louis.
In 1983, Mary Nelson saw a need to help underserved women facing unintended or crisis pregnancies. Inspired by her faith and desire to reach her community, she founded the Crisis Pregnancy Centers of St. Louis which evolved into the modern-day ThriVe® St. Louis.
Serving approximately 7,500 women in the past year alone, ThriVe’s mission is to empower women and men to make life-affirming, esteemable and healthy decisions about sex, pregnancy and relationships. ThriVe has a strict confidentiality policy so that no person feels ashamed or scared to visit.
ThriVe offers women’s health care services at three brick and mortar locations in St. Louis City, St. Charles County, North County and via Mobile Medical Centers.
One reason ThriVe stands out from other women’s health clinics is that all testing is free or low cost. Many times, women will put their health at risk because they can’t afford medical care. ThriVe wants to put a stop to this epidemic by making medical care free or low cost to everyone who comes in for help.
Services offered include pregnancy tests, ultrasounds, and STD testing and treatment. ThriVe also teaches men and women the symptoms of STDs and how to avoid them.
In the past year, ThriVe has provided 2,262 pregnancy tests and 2,724 STD tests. ThriVe also provides community referrals, pregnancy referrals, pregnancy options advocacy and educational resources.
“ThriVe is an anti-abortion clinic but this does not stop them from helping people obtain the best medical care possible,” said Katie Totra special event manager. “While ThriVe does not perform or refer abortions, we do offer pre-abortion screenings and comprehensive abortion education from sources like the CDC, FDA and Missouri Department of Health.
Nearly 75 percent of ThriVe’s budget comes from individual donors. The other 25 percent comes from grants, corporations, faith-based organizations, foundations, donated services and merchandise.
“We understand sexual health is important, but it can be awkward,” Totra said. “This is why our employees are highly-skilled, credentialed and supportive. They specialize in providing patient-centered care in a judgment-free environment at premier health care facilities.”
ThriVe’s goal is to provide world-class services and support to underserved women in crisis in order to make healthy, safe and strong choices.