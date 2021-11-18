Local high school students contribute their writing skills to highlight some of the charities that benefit from Old Newsboys funding. See more of the charities served at OldNewsboysDay.org.
In 1983, Mary Nelson knew that she had to do something about women’s healthcare, and what she did, became the nonprofit organization ThriVe.
“She invested all of her time, energy, money and talents into doing so,” said Levi Hart, senior gifts and investment officer for ThriVe.
Hart said many women go into crisis mode when dealing with an unplanned pregnancy. ThriVe provides the resources and information to those women and eliminates the panic. By eliminating the panic, the women are able to make a healthy choice. Before making any choices, the first thing a woman receives at ThriVe is a personal advocate. They are assessed on their physical, emotional and spiritual well-being and given support by the advocate who then plans out their journey with ThriVe.
If a woman chooses adoption, ThriVe provides all the resources for open, closed or hybrid adopts. Those who choose parenthood are given resources such as Parent University, job advocates and baby supplies. In total, it costs about $1,200 to provide all the resources they offer to one woman. This is $500 less than other pregnancy resource centers.
ThriVe is planning on using the funds provided by the Old Newsboys Campaign to equip women with all the resources they need to become successful parents. Pack and plays, car seats and other essential items will be bought with the grant.
Parent University is a mandatory program at ThriVe that prepares both mothers and fathers for successful parenthood. The program’s goal is to empower and educate on the basics of parenthood along with important life skills, such as budgeting.
One way ThriVe teaches about budgeting is through “baby bucks.” Parents earn them by participating in the program, and they can later be spent on baby supplies at ThriVe’s resource center.
“We want them to be equipped,” Hart said. “Not just dependent.”
The program also provides a safe space for individuals to connect with others in the same situation which is part of their emotional support. The physical support that is provided includes professional- grade pregnancy tests, screenings, STD testing and treatment and ultrasound services. Hart said ThriVe wants women to leave feeling independent, safe and stable.
Programs such as Best Choice and Date Safe help educate women on how to prevent dangerous situations or unplanned pregnancies. Hart said ThriVe wants to be in all 50 states in the next five years and the primary way they will achieve this is through digital healthcare.
“That’s how we are going to start out,” Hart said. “By kind of parachuting in digitally and then partnering with pregnancy resource centers in the area to see if they’d like to affiliate with us.”
Since ThriVe is a nonprofit, donations and investments are what keep the organization going. Donors and investors are given information and tours of the facilities when interested. Volunteers are given phone and in-person interviews, background checks and training before being admitted to the ThriVe team. The volunteers consist of individuals from many different backgrounds, including doctors, nurses, therapists, and priests.
Tricia Lou is a former patient and now ambassador at ThriVe. “ThriVe was the vessel of hope that encouraged me, that even after all I had done and been through, I could start anew,” she shares in ThriVe’s promotional material.