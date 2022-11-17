Many factors make up a healthy community. Examples could include a park with kids playing on the playground, bustling shops, an entertainment district, or even something as simple as a well-stocked grocery store. Many residents take these things for granted, but for some, the lack of these things can be glaring and may seriously affect a person’s quality of life.

Beyond Housing is a nonprofit organization that works to create healthier communities and combat poverty within the municipalities of North St. Louis County, specifically the Normandy School District.

BEYOND HOUSING

Community members decorate a tree outside of Carter Commons.