Many factors make up a healthy community. Examples could include a park with kids playing on the playground, bustling shops, an entertainment district, or even something as simple as a well-stocked grocery store. Many residents take these things for granted, but for some, the lack of these things can be glaring and may seriously affect a person’s quality of life.
Beyond Housing is a nonprofit organization that works to create healthier communities and combat poverty within the municipalities of North St. Louis County, specifically the Normandy School District.
“We intend to look at all the things that make up a successful place,” said Chris Krehmeyer, president and CEO. “We look at everything from housing, education, health care, jobs, economic development, public infrastructure, and family stability, and invest in those spaces. [We want to invest] not just individual silos, but to recognize the interconnectivity between all the spaces and rebuild the fabric of the communities we serve North St. Louis County.”
This investment within the community is no easy task; a lot of planning and logistical work is done to effectively make a change. Beyond Housing has created a system that helps them address the needs of the communities they serve.
“We use a methodology called Ask, Align and Act,” Krehmeyer said. “We asked the people who live here — you tell us, what are the challenges? What are the things that aren’t working? But more importantly, what are the solutions to make the place you call home everything that you want it to be? We then align the appropriate resources and then do the work.”
Using the Ask, Align and Act method, Beyond Housing has built many characteristics of a successful community within the Normandy school district.
“We’ve built almost 300 new homes,” Krehmeyer said. “We’ve built a grocery store, a movie theater, a food hall and a health facility. We’re investing in the environment, and people see the change. They can see dilapidated homes knocked down and new buildings built in their place. They have seen 1,000 seniors get their homes repaired, so they don’t have to move.”
While Beyond Housing has improved the physical parts of the Normandy School District, they also have extensive networks of support to help residents in these areas.
“We have 17 staff people embedded in the Normandy schools called Family Engagement Liaisons,”Krehemeyer said. “They help with food, clean clothes and school supplies. They also provide crisis intervention assistance with rent, utilities, and anything that prevents children from accessing an education. We also have a college-savings program; to date, we’ve helped send over 400 kids to college.”
Beyond Housing wants to help outside of the Normandy School District. The nonprofit realizes the problems of poverty and the associated struggles span many communities. Beyond Housing’s ultimate goal is to prove that its blueprint works so it can expand to other Districts.
“Yes, Normandy has these issues, but so does the Riverview Gardens School District, Jennings School District, Ferguson Florissant District and the Saint Louis Public Schools,” Krehemeyer said. “We want to prove the model works and show people we can make long-lasting transformational change.”