Local high school students contribute their writing skills to highlight some of the charities that benefit from Old Newsboys funding.
Founded in 1961 as the Suicide Alliance Prevention of St. Clair County, Call for Help assists residents of East St. Louis in overcoming a variety of personal crises, ranging from homelessness and poverty, to sexual assault and mental health. Throughout the year, Call for Help touches over 100,000 lives through various programs by reassuring the community that resources are available.
One such program is the Transitional Living Center (TLC), a residential program for homeless mothers and their young children. Within the three buildings atop the hill at 9400 Lebanon Road, there are two living centers and three outpatient programs. The first living center features units that can accommodate a single mother and up to two children under the age of five. The second TLC building houses adults diagnosed with mental health issues and/or struggle with being homeless. The outpatient programs include the Living Room Mental Health & Crisis Support and Community Counseling Services, both open to new and current clients in the community. The Sexual Assault Victims Care Unit is also an outpatient program providing support through counseling, advocacy and community prevention services. The Care Unit serves five counties in Illinois and has a 24/7 Sexual Assault Crisis Line: (618) 397-0975.
“Our bottom line is to always help people with any type of crisis they may be in, whether it’s for their mental or physical health,” said Bailey Baker, director of development. “We believe in meeting basic needs, but we also feel that mental health is a very important basic need.”
Frequently, when mothers reach out to Call for Help, they have nothing. The mothers often come from a homeless shelter or are completely homeless. Call for Help plans to create diaper bags for mothers when they first come into the living center. These diaper bags will include baby blankets, wipes, sippy cups and burp towels. By ensuring that mothers have their initial needs met, they can then focus on caring for their baby or children and getting acclimated to their surroundings.
Mothers of the Transitional Living Center can participate in any of the programs available at Call for Help. Additional programs include the CommunityStabilization program, Information & Referral program and Understanding Our Minds (Groups). Mothers enrolled in the program are also taught life skills including courses such as GED prep, money management, healthy meal planning and locating safe and appropriate housing. They are also encouraged to be responsible for their children and enroll them in early childhood education.
The services offered at Call for Help continue to reflect the most urgent needs of the Metro East St. Louis area and are allowing community members the opportunity to achieve their potential.
“We never give up on anyone here,” Baker said. “Unless they break a rule or try to harm themselves or someone else, we come to an agreement and let them come back. We give individuals a second chance and our residents recognize that these second chances are what often saves their lives. We are a place for anyone in the intersection of mental health.”