Local high school students contribute their writing skills to highlight some of the charities that benefit from Old Newsboys funding. See more of the charities served at OldNewsboysDay.org.

Freedom. That’s how Stephen Bueltmann describes riding his horse Cappy at TREE House of Greater St. Louis. Bueltmann, 18, has muscular dystrophy and relies on the nonprofit for his therapeutic riding sessions.

TREE House (Therapy, Recreation, Education and Exploration) is a therapeutic riding center resting in the hills of 90 acres of land just off Highway Z in Wentzville, Missouri. Specializing in hippotherapy along with individual riding lessons, TREE House works to strengthen the core and upper body, improve balance and increase flexibility.

“When you’re on a horse, every aspect of your being is affected by the horse’s movement,” said Kathy Castellitto, volunteer and outreach manager.” When you’re having fun, you relax, and the therapy is that much more effective. It serves as motivation for actually doing the therapy.”

Throughout the years, TREE has made a deep impact on the lives of their clients. From throwing a welcome back party for Bueltmann after his spinal fusion surgery to the socialization the clients receive through therapy, the organization has created a tight-knit family for those searching for a support system.

Bueltmann’s mom explained how they feel like TREE House is an extended part of their family. “We’ve been going to the riding center for seven years and have been with the same team of therapists every week,” said Susan Bueltmann, Stephen’s mom. “They are like family to us.”

Coronavirus, however, has thrown a few obstacles in the way for the TREE community, now that therapies are completely online. Despite their facilities being closed to the public, the horses still play a huge role in the interactions with clients.

“We use our horses in a virtual aspect,” Castellitto said. “We bring them into the barn and our therapist or equine manager works with the horse and performs the therapy the client is doing at home. The only interactions with the horses are through Zoom so we had to get more creative with the therapy lessons.”

While therapies are still moving forward through the pandemic, Debbie Harre, a physical therapist at TREE House, describes the pros and cons.

“The kids are benefitting by maintaining some flexibility and strength, along with keeping them engaged in the horse so when they come back to the center it’s still familiar and they’ll remember their horse,” Harre said. “The disadvantage is that it's not as extensive therapy as if we were hands-on and on a horse. It’s not ideal but we’re trying to keep them prepared for when they come back.”

At this time, TREE House has no definite date for reopening but they are beginning to set precautions in place for when they do. As for the clients, Harre said whether they have participated in the virtual sessions or not, they are anxious to ride again.

“I miss it big time,” Stephen said.