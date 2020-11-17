Local high school students contribute their writing skills to highlight some of the charities that benefit from Old Newsboys funding. See more of the charities served at OldNewsboysDay.org.

When the pandemic began earlier in the year, the impact on businesses was immediate and left many feeling uncertain of the future. Due to the contagious nature and unknowns of COVID-19, it was unclear whether daycare providers would be able to remain open or if they would be forced to close.

Fortunately, United 4 Children (U4C) was able to continue with their programming by shifting training and programs for daycare providers to almost entirely online. The nonprofit provides comprehensive services to childcare and after-school programs that address the many needs of the child. U4C provides children with healthy meals, safe places to learn and play and social-emotional and inclusive services for children with special needs or challenging behaviors.

“There have been many hurdles affecting programs and training for daycare providers in the area,” said Stephanie LaFleur, development and event coordinator. “Many of our services have been expanded or shifted to online. Our annual fall conference for childcare providers which helps them obtain hours towards earning their accreditation has also been moved online.”

Although United 4 Children experienced some struggles during the pandemic, there have been new opportunities. U4C helped to create and maintain eight community collective hubs, all near public transportation. The community collective hubs are evenly distributed throughout the city so that daycare providers or families in need can obtain necessary supplies. Items such as bleach, soap, formula, diaper wipes and more are available at the hubs which have helped countless families and daycare providers.

“U4C strives to meet community needs where other resources don’t exist and build relationships through shared values, creating equitable partnerships and meeting our commitments,” LaFleur said. “We meet our caregivers where they are and guide them with the knowledge and skills necessary to ensure children feel safe, engaged and supported. When caregivers feel confident, our children are given the best care possible with every opportunity to succeed.

United 4 Children was formed in 2012 after two organizations, St. Louis for Kids and the Child Day Care Association, merged. U4C focuses on impacting children ages newborn to 5 years old and with after-school programming support for children up to age 13. The nonprofit is helping to make sure every child, regardless of race or zip code, has access to early childhood education so they can have the foundation to thrive.

U4C achieves its vision by providing resources such as professional development and accreditation assistance to support day care providers. The nonprofit ensures that child care providers have the necessary training so each child care center or provider can be as top quality as the next one. U4C also helps day care providers improve the services they already provide while connecting providers and families with mental and physical health resources.