Local high school students contribute their writing skills to highlight some of the charities that benefit from Old Newsboys funding. See more of the charities served at OldNewsboysDay.org.

At age 9, Adnan Gutic and his family fled their country of Bosnia due to a civil war. Gutic, who is visually impaired, and his family pursued America for freedom and better opportunities. When they arrived in Missouri and found a school for Gutic, they also found the Missouri Chapter of the United States Association of Blind Athletes (USABA).

Established in 1981, the USABA helps push athletes to reach their highest goal of athletic greatness by providing competitive and recreational sports to blind and visually impaired individuals in the St. Louis area. The association provides hundreds of opportunities to play sports like any other athlete.

One of those individuals happened to be Gutic. He started playing sports at an early age through the association and quickly learned he excelled in certain sports. He attended the Missouri School for the Blind in St. Louis for nine years, while wrestling for the Missouri USABA and becoming a world-renowned visually impaired athlete.

“It’s an organization that provides athletes an avenue to continue in a sport of their choice,” said Tom Culliton, president of the Missouri Chapter USABA. “Gutic would not have had these opportunities without the Missouri Chapter. He competed with athletes of all abilities.”

In 2009, USA Judo held visually impaired divisions for the first time and Gutic came in first place in his weight division. He made his first IBSA World Championship Team in 2010 and also became a member of the 2011 IBSA World Games Team.

“Being able to participate in sports builds confidence,” said Adnan Gutic, Paralympic Judo athlete. “It also allows me to meet lots of people. I enjoy learning about different cultures and having friends all around the world.”

Gutic is currently positioned in first place for blind and visually impaired Judo athletes in the United States. He is currently ranked 14th in the world for blind and visually impaired Judo athletes and strives to be in the top 10. Today, he currently lives in St. Louis, teaching Braille at the Missouri School for the Blind; he also trains at the White Dragon Judo Club.