One year ago, Regina Jlees’s life was turned upside down. She lost her husband and, from there, fell into a dark place where all she wanted was to be alone. UrbanReachSTL was there for her through it all.

Jlees first learned of UrbanReachSTL when the group began serving the community of Columbus Square in St. Louis. “They provided a lot of support for me and my baby,” Jlees said.

UrbanReachSTL is a nonprofit organization based in St. Louis and is run by Tina Squires and her daughter, Savannah. Their goal is to share Jesus's love by showing others that there is hope even when circumstances make it seem otherwise.

Squires and her daughter first started serving inner-city neighborhoods for their church. In doing so, they realized there was a greater need and formed UrbanReachSTL, focusing on the lowest income zip codes such as 63106 and surrounding areas.

“The safety rating for zip code 63106 is at a two out of 100, with 100 being the safest,” Squires said.

Building relationships with the people in the community like Jlees and lending a helping hand are important to Squires. Due to safety concerns, most residents of the area keep to themselves. However, UrbanReach’s presence has started to change that.

UrbanReachSTL provides the community with a safe place where kids can play while neighbors get a chance to know each other. The nonprofit lets the residents in these neighborhoods know that they are not alone. Through many acts of service such as raising money to provide food for families during COVID-19 to hosting summer Bible camps, they have established a trusting relationship with the residents.

Every year, they try to take a group of kids out of the city to visit a ranch. There they can enjoy nature, ride horses and have bonfires. This is a great opportunity for them because most of these kids have not been out of the city of St. Louis. It lets them know that the environment they live in is not the only one out there.

UrbanReachSTL is not just stopping with summer camps and Bible clubs, however. In October 2019, they purchased a dilapidated building in the area that used to be a church but over the years had turned into a known drug house. The nonprofit plans to renovate the church and turn it into a center for the community.

“We don't want it to be just good enough,” Squires said. “We want it to be a place where people come, are welcomed and can receive services.”

With a completion goal of 2021, the community center plans to have all the bells and whistles including therapy, art rooms, dance rooms, homework tutoring, a gym and more.

“We want to bring in coaches and instructors to help the kids realize their talents that they might not have realized otherwise,” Squires said.

Jlees also plans to take her kids to the center. She likes that UrbanReachSTL provides her children and those in the community with a place to spend their time in a positive, safe environment.

In these communities impacted by poverty and crime, many think there is no way out. UrbanReachSTL is trying to change that thinking.

“If you change a heart to see hope, then it can see a future,” Squires said.