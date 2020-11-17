Local high school students contribute their writing skills to highlight some of the charities that benefit from Old Newsboys funding. See more of the charities served at OldNewsboysDay.org.

Women who are experiencing financial difficulty, in need of an education or who are facing any other crisis can find assistance at Women in Charge (WIC). The organization provides services to women struggling in various areas of their lives.

In its early stages, the nonprofit was an employment agency that provided women with cleaning jobs. However, this concept did not garner the results they had envisioned. Women in Charge quickly shifted to an adult literacy program and grew from there.

The nonprofit’s current mission is to educate women, heal their spirit and build their confidence so they can lead a rewarding life. This is achieved through a multitude of programs covering subjects such as high school core classes, financial advice and emotional counseling.

One of the major goals for Women in Charge is to provide women with the tools they need to be successful through education. So, it’s no surprise that one of the more popular programs at WIC is its adult literacy program. This involves one-on-one tutoring with women in core high school courses to prepare them for the HiSET (High School Equivalency Test), which shows that they have the same academic achievement as a typical high school graduate.

“We understand that for many of the women who come to our program, they will not achieve their high school equivalency, but will leave more confident and with more skills than they had when they started the program,” said Lynn Chapman-Wolf, social worker. “We measure success by knowing if the women left the program in a better place than when they arrived, and for almost every woman the answer is yes.”

While academics are a defining part of Women in Charge, their programs offer more than a standard education. Women who are struggling to bounce back from unfortunate situations are provided a safe space to regain their confidence, find their voice and achieve personal growth. For example, a woman who is having difficulties with raising her family can turn to the parent mentoring program which builds on her strengths and nurtures her through challenging situations. Or a woman who wants to sound more confident and qualified could take the professional speech course led by executive director, Vicki Sharp.

WIC is persistent in its efforts to remove whatever barriers might hinder a woman’s success in her career or personal life. In some cases, a woman’s lack of motivation and frustration is the very barrier that mentors must break down for her to be guided into a pursuit of self-fulfillment.

In a world filled with obstacles at nearly every turn, Women in Charge presents an opportunity to change a woman’s life for the better.