Thanks to the generosity of the St. Louis community, the diligent efforts of our corner volunteers, student writers and business leaders, nearly $200,000 in grants have been been distributed in 2021 to more than 100 area children's charities. If you would like to become involved with Old Newsboys or to make a donation please visit our website at oldnewsboysday.org any time of the year. Receiving grants:
4 Walls and Beyond
Academic Development Institute
Aim High St. Louis
Alive, Inc.
Angels’ Arms
Annie's Hope - Center for Grieving Kids
Assistance League of St. Louis
Athleticare Sports and Health Foundation
Beyond Housing
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Eastern MO
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwestern Illinois
Birthright of St. Charles
Birthright of Wentzville
Books for Newborns
Boys Hope Girls Hope of St. Louis - Girls
Boys Hope Girls Hope of St. Louis - Boys
Call For Help, Inc.
Cardinal Ritter Senior Services
Caring for Kids
Carried With Love
CASA
Central Institute for the Deaf
Christian Family Services, Inc.
Claytonia Terrace Residents Association
Community Rebuilding Inc.
Cornerstone Center for Early Learning, Inc.
Covenant House Missouri
Disability Resource Association
DOORWAYS
Down Syndrome Association of Greater St. Louis
East Side Heart & Home Family
Every Child’s Hope
Exceptional Equestrians of the Missouri Valley
Flance Early Learning Center
Friends of African-American Families and Children Service Center, Inc.
Gene Slay's Girls & Boys Club of St. Louis
Give Kids A Smile
Giving is a Family Tradition
Good Shepherd Children and Family Services
Grace My Feet
Grace's Place, Inc.
Gray Summit United Methodist Church
Griffin Center
Guardian Angel Settlement Association
Haven Of Grace
Heartlinks Grief Center
Highland Area Christian Service Monistry
Holy Angels Shelter
HOME WORKS! The Teacher Home Visit Program
Hoyleton Youth and Family Services
Humanitri
Infant Loss Resources
Isaiah 58 Ministries
Jefferson County Community Partnership
Jeremiah Healthcare Solutions
Joe’s Place
Kinetic Tapestry
L.I.F.E. Foundation, The
Lemay Child anf Family Center
Life House Center
LifeWise StL (formerly Kingdom House)
Lift for Life Gym
Little Bit Foundation, The
Logos School
Lydia's House, Inc.
Manasseh Ministry
Marygrove
Midtown Community Services
Mission: St. Louis
Monroe County House of Neighborly Service
National Council of Jewish Women
North Side Community School
Northside Youth and Senior Service Center
One Hope United
Our Lady of Guadalupe
Our Lady's Inn - St. Charles
Our Lady's Inn - St. Louis
Puentes de Esperanza: Bridges of Hope
Ready Readers
Ride On St. Louis
Santa's Helpers
Serving Our Community Kids Corp (S.O.C.K.S., Corp.)
Sister Thea Bowman Catholic School
Society of St. Vincent de Paul Belleville Council
SoulFisher Ministries
Southside Early Childhood Center
Sparrow's Nest, The
Springboard to Learning
Sprog Inc.
St. Anthony of Padua Parish dba St. Anthony Food Pantry
St. Louis Arc
St. Martha's Hall
St. Rita's Food Bank
Strong Tower Ranch
Sts. Joachim and Ann Care Services
Sweet Babies
ThriVe Women’s Express Healthcare
Tri-County Birthright
United 4 Children
United States Assoication for Blind Athletes
Urban Reach STL, Inc
Violence Prevention Center of Southwestern Illinois
Walker Scottish Rite Clinic for Childhood Language Disorders
Webster Child Care Center
Webster-Rock Hill Ministries
Women in Charge
Youth In Need