Thanks to the generosity of the St. Louis community, the diligent efforts of our corner volunteers, student writers and business leaders, nearly $200,000 in grants have been been distributed in 2021 to more than 100 area children's charities. If you would like to become involved with Old Newsboys or to make a donation please visit our website at oldnewsboysday.org any time of the year. Receiving grants:

4 Walls and Beyond

Academic Development Institute

Aim High St. Louis

Alive, Inc.

Angels’ Arms

Annie's Hope - Center for Grieving Kids

Assistance League of St. Louis

Athleticare Sports and Health Foundation

Beyond Housing

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Eastern MO

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwestern Illinois

Birthright of St. Charles

Birthright of Wentzville

Books for Newborns

Boys Hope Girls Hope of St. Louis - Girls

Boys Hope Girls Hope of St. Louis - Boys

Call For Help, Inc.

Cardinal Ritter Senior Services

Caring for Kids

Carried With Love

CASA

Central Institute for the Deaf

Central Institute for the Deaf

Christian Family Services, Inc.

Claytonia Terrace Residents Association

Community Rebuilding Inc.

Cornerstone Center for Early Learning, Inc.

Covenant House Missouri

Disability Resource Association

DOORWAYS

Down Syndrome Association of Greater St. Louis

East Side Heart & Home Family

Every Child’s Hope

Exceptional Equestrians of the Missouri Valley

Flance Early Learning Center

Friends of African-American Families and Children Service Center, Inc.

Gene Slay's Girls & Boys Club of St. Louis

Give Kids A Smile

Giving is a Family Tradition

Good Shepherd Children and Family Services

Grace My Feet

Grace's Place, Inc.

Gray Summit United Methodist Church

Griffin Center

Guardian Angel Settlement Association

Haven Of Grace

Heartlinks Grief Center

Highland Area Christian Service Monistry

Holy Angels Shelter

HOME WORKS! The Teacher Home Visit Program

Hoyleton Youth and Family Services

Humanitri

Infant Loss Resources

Isaiah 58 Ministries

Jefferson County Community Partnership

Jeremiah Healthcare Solutions

Joe’s Place

Kinetic Tapestry

L.I.F.E. Foundation, The

Lemay Child anf Family Center

Life House Center

LifeWise StL (formerly Kingdom House)

Lift for Life Gym

Little Bit Foundation, The

Logos School

Lydia's House, Inc.

Manasseh Ministry

Marygrove

Midtown Community Services

Mission: St. Louis

Monroe County House of Neighborly Service

National Council of Jewish Women

North Side Community School

Northside Youth and Senior Service Center

One Hope United

Our Lady of Guadalupe

Our Lady's Inn - St. Charles

Our Lady's Inn - St. Louis

Puentes de Esperanza: Bridges of Hope

Ready Readers

Ride On St. Louis

Santa's Helpers

Serving Our Community Kids Corp (S.O.C.K.S., Corp.)

Sister Thea Bowman Catholic School

Society of St. Vincent de Paul Belleville Council

SoulFisher Ministries

Southside Early Childhood Center

Sparrow's Nest, The

Springboard to Learning

Sprog Inc.

St. Anthony of Padua Parish dba St. Anthony Food Pantry

St. Louis Arc

St. Louis Arc

St. Martha's Hall

St. Rita's Food Bank

Strong Tower Ranch

Strong Tower Ranch

Sts. Joachim and Ann Care Services

Sweet Babies

ThriVe Women’s Express Healthcare

Tri-County Birthright

United 4 Children

United States Assoication for Blind Athletes

Urban Reach STL, Inc

Violence Prevention Center of Southwestern Illinois

Walker Scottish Rite Clinic for Childhood Language Disorders

Webster Child Care Center

Webster-Rock Hill Ministries

Women in Charge

Youth In Need