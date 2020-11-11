Every spring Old Newsboys awards grants to regional charities. Below is the list of charities that have received funding from the campaign of 2019.
- Academic Development Institute
- Aim High St. Louis
- Alive, Inc.
- Angel's Arms
- Annie's Hope - Center for Grieving Kids
- Big Brothers Big Sisters of Eastern MO
- Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwestern Illinois
- Birthright of St. Charles
- Birthright of Wentzville
- Books for Newborns
- Books for STL Kids
- Boys & Girls Club of Greater St. Louis
- Boys Hope Girls Hope of St. Louis
- Buddy Fund, The
- Burns Recovered/Midwest Children's Burn Camp
- Cardinal Ritter Senior Services
- Caring for Kids
- CARITAS
- Carried With Love
- Centerstone Illinois
- Circle of Concern
- Claytonia Terrace Residents Association
- Collinsville Charities for Children
- Cornerstone Center for Early Learning, Inc.
- Covenant House Missouri
- Disability Resource Association
- Down Syndrome Association of Greater St. Louis
- East Side Heart & Home Family
- Every Childs Hope (ECH)
- Epworth Children & Family Services
- Exceptional Equestrians of the Missouri Valley
- EYC Academy
- Friends of Kids with Cancer
- Future Stars Academy
- Gene Slay's Girls & Boys Club of St. Louis
- Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois
- Give Kids A Smile
- Giving is a Family Tradition
- Good Shepherd Children and Family Services
- Grace My Feet
- Grace's Place Crisis Nursery
- Gray Summit United Methodist Church
- Griffin Center
- Guardian Angel Settlement Association
- Haven Of Grace
- Healing Hearts Grief Support, Inc.
- Highland Area Christian Service Monistry
- HOME WORKS! The Teacher Home Visit Program
- House of Pais, Inc.
- Hoyleton Youth and Family Services
- Humanitri
- Infant Loss Resources (formerly SIDS Resources)
- Isaiah 58 Ministries
- Jefferson County Community Partnership
- Kids in the Middle
- Kinetic Tapestry
- Kingdom House (LifeWise)
- L.I.F.E. Foundation, The
- Lemay Child anf Family Center
- Lift for Life Gym
- Little Bit Foundation, The
- Logos School
- Lutheran Family Children Services of MO
- Lydia's House, Inc.
- Manasseh Ministry
- Marian Middle School
- Marygrove
- Megan Meier Foundation
- Midtown Community Services
- Mission St. Louis
- Monroe County House of Neighborly Service
- National Council of Jewish Women
- North Side Community School
- Northside Youth and Senior Service Center
- Our Lady of Guadalupe
- Penuel, Inc.
- Puentes de Esperanza
- Ranken Jordan Pediatric Bridge Hospital
- Ride On - St. Louis
- Santa's Helpers
- Serving Our Community Kids Corp. (S.O.C.K.S., Corp.)
- Sister Thea Bowman Catholic School
- Sneakers With Soul
- SoulFisher Ministries
- Southside Early Childhood Center
- Sparrow's Nest, The
- Springboard to Learning
- Sprog Inc.
- St. Anthony of Padua Parish/St. Anthony Food Pantry
- St. Louis Arc
- St. Louis Bicycleworks, Inc.
- St. Louis Internship Program (SLIP)
- St. Louis Learning Disabilities Association
- St. Martha's Hall
- St. Rita's Catholic Church
- Strong Tower Ranch
- Sts. Joachim and Ann Care Services
- TREE House of Greater St. Louis
- United 4 Children
- United States Association for Blind Athletes
- University City Children's Center
- UrbanReachSTL, Inc.
- Vincent Gray Academy
- Walker Scottish Rite Clinic for Childhood Language Disorders
- Webster Child Care Center
- Webster-Rock Hill Ministries
- Women in Charge
- Youth In Action
- Youth In Need