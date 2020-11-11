Every spring Old Newsboys awards grants to regional charities. Below is the list of charities that have received funding from the campaign of 2019.

  • Academic Development Institute
  • Aim High St. Louis
  • Alive, Inc.
  • Angel's Arms
  • Annie's Hope - Center for Grieving Kids
  • Big Brothers Big Sisters of Eastern MO
  • Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwestern Illinois
  • Birthright of St. Charles
  • Birthright of Wentzville
  • Books for Newborns
  • Books for STL Kids
  • Boys & Girls Club of Greater St. Louis
  • Boys Hope Girls Hope of St. Louis
  • Buddy Fund, The
  • Burns Recovered/Midwest Children's Burn Camp
  • Cardinal Ritter Senior Services
  • Caring for Kids
  • CARITAS
  • Carried With Love
  • Centerstone Illinois
  • Circle of Concern
  • Claytonia Terrace Residents Association
  • Collinsville Charities for Children
  • Cornerstone Center for Early Learning, Inc.
  • Covenant House Missouri
  • Disability Resource Association
  • Down Syndrome Association of Greater St. Louis
  • East Side Heart & Home Family
  • Every Childs Hope (ECH)
  • Epworth Children & Family Services
  • Exceptional Equestrians of the Missouri Valley
  • EYC Academy
  • Friends of Kids with Cancer
  • Future Stars Academy
  • Gene Slay's Girls & Boys Club of St. Louis
  • Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois
  • Give Kids A Smile
  • Giving is a Family Tradition
  • Good Shepherd Children and Family Services
  • Grace My Feet
  • Grace's Place Crisis Nursery
  • Gray Summit United Methodist Church
  • Griffin Center
  • Guardian Angel Settlement Association
  • Haven Of Grace
  • Healing Hearts Grief Support, Inc.
  • Highland Area Christian Service Monistry
  • HOME WORKS! The Teacher Home Visit Program
  • House of Pais, Inc.
  • Hoyleton Youth and Family Services
  • Humanitri
  • Infant Loss Resources (formerly SIDS Resources)
  • Isaiah 58 Ministries
  • Jefferson County Community Partnership
  • Kids in the Middle
  • Kinetic Tapestry
  • Kingdom House (LifeWise)
  • L.I.F.E. Foundation, The
  • Lemay Child anf Family Center
  • Lift for Life Gym
  • Little Bit Foundation, The
  • Logos School
  • Lutheran Family Children Services of MO
  • Lydia's House, Inc.
  • Manasseh Ministry
  • Marian Middle School
  • Marygrove
  • Megan Meier Foundation
  • Midtown Community Services
  • Mission St. Louis
  • Monroe County House of Neighborly Service
  • National Council of Jewish Women
  • North Side Community School
  • Northside Youth and Senior Service Center
  • Our Lady of Guadalupe
  • Penuel, Inc.
  • Puentes de Esperanza
  • Ranken Jordan Pediatric Bridge Hospital
  • Ride On - St. Louis
  • Santa's Helpers
  • Serving Our Community Kids Corp. (S.O.C.K.S., Corp.)
  • Sister Thea Bowman Catholic School
  • Sneakers With Soul
  • SoulFisher Ministries
  • Southside Early Childhood Center
  • Sparrow's Nest, The
  • Springboard to Learning
  • Sprog Inc.
  • St. Anthony of Padua Parish/St. Anthony Food Pantry
  • St. Louis Arc
  • St. Louis Bicycleworks, Inc.
  • St. Louis Internship Program (SLIP)
  • St. Louis Learning Disabilities Association
  • St. Martha's Hall
  • St. Rita's Catholic Church
  • Strong Tower Ranch
  • Sts. Joachim and Ann Care Services
  • TREE House of Greater St. Louis
  • United 4 Children
  • United States Association for Blind Athletes
  • University City Children's Center
  • UrbanReachSTL, Inc.
  • Vincent Gray Academy
  • Walker Scottish Rite Clinic for Childhood Language Disorders
  • Webster Child Care Center
  • Webster-Rock Hill Ministries
  • Women in Charge
  • Youth In Action
  • Youth In Need

