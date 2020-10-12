 Skip to main content
Old Rock House's Listening Room Series
Tonina

Tonina performs Sept. 19, 2020, at the Old Rock House.

After six months of inactivity and a previous unsuccessful restart, indoor shows returned to Old Rock House in September with the Listening Room Series. Capacity is 50 guests per show, well below the venue's usual capacity of 500. ”We believe, as dangerous as coronavirus is, the world staying isolated and not listening to music is just as dangerous,” said Tim Weber, Old Rock House managing partner. “We gotta work together to figure this out.”

LuSid • 8 p.m. Oct. 16 (sold out)

Jason Nelson Band • 8 p.m. Oct. 17

Hounds • 8 p.m. Oct. 24

The Provels, Emily Wallace • 8 p.m. Oct. 30

Voodoo Acoustic Night 1 • 8 p.m. Nov. 13

Voodoo Acoustic Night 2 • 8 p.m. Nov. 14) 

Where 1200 South Seventh Street • How much Ticket prices vary • More info oldrockhouse.com

