Older adults Jan 16, 2021 40 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Anyone aged 65 and older 0 comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Phase 1B - Tier 2: Protecting those who are at increased risk for severe illness Jan 16, 2018 Older adults and those with medical conditions that put them at higher risk.