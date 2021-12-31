 Skip to main content
Olin +134%
Olin, which makes chemicals and ammunition, is benefiting from blockbuster demand for its epoxy, which is used in such things as wind turbines and car parts. The company says its strategy is to refrain from adding production capacity while it takes advantage of high prices. The third quarter was Olin's most profitable three-month period in at least 20 years.

