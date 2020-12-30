Olin's chemical sales plummeted during the second quarter, while its ammunition sales remained strong. The company took a $700 million impairment charge against that segment, but chemical sales bounced back in the second half of 2020 and so did the company's share price.
David Nicklaus
David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
