Olio’s Sinnia Chicken Kefta

Yield: 4 to 6 servings as an appetizer; 2 to 4 servings as a main dish
For the kefta
1 pound very cold skinless boneless chicken thighs or 1 pound ground chicken
1 teaspoon kosher salt
2 ½ teaspoons ras al hanout spice (see notes)
1/3 cup liquid of your choice: dry white wine, verjus, lemon juice or water
1 whole yellow, white or sweet onion, 3- to 4-inches in diameter, peeled and roughly chopped
2 cloves garlic, peeled and roughly chopped
½ cup (packed) roughly chopped mixed parsley or cilantro or combination, leaves and stems
For the tahini sauce
½ cup tahini
¼ cup fresh lemon juice
1 medium ripe tomato, peeled, seeded and roughly chopped
Ice cold water if needed to reach proper consistency for the sauce
Finishing the dish
½ of a yellow onion, very thinly sliced by hand or on a mandoline
¼ cup olive oil, divided
1 tablespoon toasted pine nuts
Garnish of fresh herbs: parsley, cilantro sprigs, dill or a combination
Pinch of sumac (optional)
Notes: This recipe benefits from using the mise en place method of measuring and preparing the ingredients ahead of time.
• Ras al hanout, which means “top shelf” or “head of the shop” is a complex premium spice blend. Most restaurants, including Olio, use a proprietary blend. The Olio ras al hanout is available at AO & CO Market, which is across the street from Olio. Poremba says the basics for his version of the blend, in equal proportion, are ground cumin, cinnamon, coriander, smoked paprika and white pepper. He does add other proprietary spices as well to his custom blend. There are several recipes online for these ras al hanout blends.
• The chicken should be very cold. For the test, we put it in the freezer for 10 minutes prior to grinding. At Olio, the chicken thighs are ground fresh as described in the instructions. Ground chicken will work, but it will not have the same changes in texture as Olio’s freshly ground chicken.
• For the sauce, the chef at Olio uses a premium tahini from Seed and Mill, which is available at AO & CO Market
1. To make the kefta (meatballs): Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.
2. Cut chicken thighs in pieces to fit your grinder. Place on a plate and cover, then hold in the freezer for 10 minutes.
3. Add kosher salt, ras al hanout and liquid of your choice to a blender or bullet and pulse to thoroughly blend the spice. Set aside.
4. Just before grinding, remove the chicken from the freezer.
5. In a large bowl, mix chicken pieces, onion, garlic and parsley. Stir to evenly distribute throughout the chicken. Add chicken, chopped onion, garlic and parsley or cilantro in equal proportions to the grinder and process using the coarse plate.
6. After the meat and add-ins are processed the first time, take 1/3 of the meat mix and put it through the grinder again, using a finer plate. This will give more texture to the kefta.
7. Place ground meat mixture in a large mixing bowl. Pulse the liquid of your choice (we used lemon juice for the test) with the salt and ras al hanout mix, then add to the bowl with the meat. Mix thoroughly by hand, smoothly incorporating the two grinds and spices evenly throughout.
8. Shape into meatballs roughly the size of a golf ball. Space evenly on a baking sheet and bake for 20 minutes, turning the sheet halfway through.
9. Remove from oven and keep at hand.
10. To make the sauce: Reduce oven temperature to 375 degrees.
11. Add the tahini, lemon juice and tomato to a blender jar or bullet and pulse until smooth. The resulting sauce should be the consistency of maple syrup.
12. If needed, add ice cold water by the tablespoon to get to the correct consistency.
13. Place the kefta meatballs in a single layer in a shallow ovenproof dish. We used a gratin dish 8-inches in diameter.
14. Pour the tahini sauce over the top.
15. Toss thinly sliced onions with 1 tablespoon olive oil
16. Arrange cut onions over the top, cover tightly with aluminum foil, and place in the oven. Bake for 20 to 25 minutes. Remove the foil and bake for 10 to 20 minutes more until the sauce is bubbling and the onions are browned.
17. Remove from oven. Pour the rest of the olive oil in a swirl over the top. Garnish with pine nuts and herbs. Sprinkle with sumac, if using, and serve.
Per serving (based on 4): 533 calories; 39g fat; 6g saturated fat; 106mg cholesterol; 30g protein; 20g carbohydrate; 6g sugar; 4g fiber; 473mg sodium; 110mg calcium
