Olio's Mohammara Spread

Yield: About 4 ½ cups of spread
3 large cloves garlic, skin on, top closely trimmed off
3 tablespoons olive oil, divided
2½ (9-ounce) jars piquillo peppers, drained
1 cup toasted walnuts
1 1/8 teaspoon ground cumin
½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
½ cup pomegranate molasses
2 tablespoons grapeseed oil
Notes: This is more of a spread than a dip. It can be used on sandwiches and roasted meats, used as a sauce for pastas and blended into dressings for salads. Serve with pita bread, crackers and crudites.
• The piquillo peppers are a specialty item that can be found locally at AO&Co. Market & Cafe. They are also available online.
• Pomegranate molasses is available at AO&Co. Market & Cafe, Trader Joe’s and Whole Foods.
• Grapeseed oil is available at most better grocers. It is used in this recipe for its neutral taste.
• Make sure the walnuts are thoroughly cooled before processing so they don’t break down and get pasty.
1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
2. Separate 3 fresh garlic cloves from a bulb, leaving the skin on. Closely trim the top to open up the clove. Rub the cloves generously with 1 tablespoon olive oil and place in a small ovenproof dish or skillet. Place in the oven and roast for 20 minutes. Remove and set aside. Squeeze roasted cloves out of skins when cool.
3. Lower the oven temperature to 200 degrees.
4. Drain peppers, rinse and pat dry. Toss with remaining olive oil and arrange in a single layer on baking sheets. Roast for 10 to 12 minutes to dry the peppers. Remove from the oven and let cool.
5. As the peppers cool, toast walnuts in a skillet over medium high heat for about 5 to 7 minutes, stirring often to prevent burning. Remove from skillet, spread out on a sheet pan to thoroughly cool, and set aside.
6. In a food processor, pulse the peppers with the garlic cloves until the ingredients form a thick, smooth paste. Remove and set aside.
7. Make sure the walnuts are cool before placing them in the food processor. Place half the nuts in the processor and pulse into very small pieces, similar to a bulgur. Pulse the remaining walnuts into small pieces a bit larger than the first.
8. Fully incorporate the walnuts, ground cinnamon and cumin into the pepper mix.
9. Add the pomegranate molasses to the bowl of a food processor. With the processor running, slowly pour the grapeseed oil into the pomegranate molasses through the top opening to emulsify, or whisk together by hand.
10. Slowly pour into the pepper mix, stirring to combine as you pour.
11. Cover and refrigerate. Use within 10 days.
Per serving (based on ¼ cup): 104 calories; 8g fat; 1g saturated fat; no cholesterol; 1g protein; 8g carbohydrate; 7g sugar; 1g fiber; 8mg sodium; 29mg calcium
