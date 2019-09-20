98. Polish wood furniture with a teaspoon of oil and a soft rag.
99. Lubricate measuring cups and spoons for easy cleanup of sticky ingredients such as honey, grain mustards and syrups.
100. Control hair frizz by combing a bit of olive oil through dry hair to tame the frizz and flyaways on humid days or in the winter.
101. Free a stuck zipper. Use a cotton swab to apply olive oil to the teeth of a zipper, then gently ease the tab down.
102. Remove paint from your skin.
103. Fix a squeaky door by using a rag or cotton swab to apply olive oil to the top of a problematic hinge.