olive oil (copy)

(Pam Panchak/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette/TNS)

98. Polish wood furniture with a teaspoon of oil and a soft rag.

99. Lubricate measuring cups and spoons for easy cleanup of sticky ingredients such as honey, grain mustards and syrups.

100. Control hair frizz by combing a bit of olive oil through dry hair to tame the frizz and flyaways on humid days or in the winter.

101. Free a stuck zipper. Use a cotton swab to apply olive oil to the teeth of a zipper, then gently ease the tab down.

102. Remove paint from your skin.

103. Fix a squeaky door by using a rag or cotton swab to apply olive oil to the top of a problematic hinge.

Aisha Sultan • 314-340-8300

Home and family editor

@aishas on Twitter

asultan@post-dispatch.com

View comments