Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo

• Eric Gales, 7 p.m. April 14, Red Flag, $30, etix.com

• Branford Marsalis, 7 p.m. April 14, J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts (2300 West Clay Street, St. Charles), $15-$95, lindenwood.edu

• Brother Ali, 8 p.m. April 14, Old Rock House, $25, etix.com

• Josh Wolf, 7:30 p.m. April 14, 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. April 15, 7 and 9:30 p.m. April 16, St. Louis Funny Bone (Westport Plaza), $20-$25, stlouisfunnybone.com

• Lucinda Williams, 8 p.m. April 15, the Pageant, $30-$45, ticketmaster.com

• Local H “The Lifters Re-Re-Re Retour 2022” with Rookie, 8 p.m. April 16, Blueberry Hill Duck Room, $18-$22, ticketmaster.com

• The Far Side, 8 p.m. April 17, Pop’s, $25-$30, ticketweb.com

• John Morgan, 7:30 p.m. April 19, the Funny Bone (Streets of St. Charles), $10, stlouisfunnybone.com

• Olivia Rodrigo “Sour Tour,” 8 p.m. April 20, the Factory, sold out, ticketmaster.com

• Moonchild, Sofiya Ballin, Austin Antoine, 8 p.m. April 20, Old Rock House, $22, etix.com

News