Omaha, Nebraska

I didn’t know much about Omaha before a visit in the fall of 2019 to explore the city’s restaurants. By the end of my few days there, I wished I’d booked a longer trip.

Downtown’s Old Market district is a charming warren of shops, restaurants and bars. The lovely La Buvette defies classification: wine shop, grocery, bar and unfussy French-leaning restaurant. Within the Old Market’s Instagram-ready Passageway, a narrow, brick-wall alley decorated with plants, V. Mertz is the spot for a romantic dinner featuring swanky modern fare.

Omaha’s vibrant Benson neighborhood features two recent James Beard Award semifinalists for “Best Chef: Midwest.” At Au Courant, chef Ben Maides serves contemporary “New European” fare. A tasting menu is available; on the a-la-carte menu, don’t overlook the pastas.

Just down the block from Au Courant is Yoshitomo, where David Yoshitomo Utterback presents exquisite nigiri, maki and his own mind-bending creations. Two years later, I still think about two dishes in particular: fluke with plum paste and shiso and two pieces of rich wagyu beef served as nigiri with uni butter.