Omaha, Nebraska

I didn’t know much about Omaha before a visit in the fall of 2019 to explore the city’s restaurants. By the end of my few days there, I wished I’d booked a longer trip.
Downtown’s Old Market district is a charming warren of shops, restaurants and bars. The lovely La Buvette defies classification: wine shop, grocery, bar and unfussy French-leaning restaurant. Within the Old Market’s Instagram-ready Passageway, a narrow, brick-wall alley decorated with plants, V. Mertz is the spot for a romantic dinner featuring swanky modern fare.
Omaha’s vibrant Benson neighborhood features two recent James Beard Award semifinalists for “Best Chef: Midwest.” At Au Courant, chef Ben Maides serves contemporary “New European” fare. A tasting menu is available; on the a-la-carte menu, don’t overlook the pastas.
Just down the block from Au Courant is Yoshitomo, where David Yoshitomo Utterback presents exquisite nigiri, maki and his own mind-bending creations. Two years later, I still think about two dishes in particular: fluke with plum paste and shiso and two pieces of rich wagyu beef served as nigiri with uni butter.
For the latest on all things Omaha dining, visit sarahbakerhansen.com, the website of food writer and former Omaha World-Herald restaurant critic Sarah Baker Hansen.
— Ian Froeb
