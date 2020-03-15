On a break

GH: The scene opens with melancholy music and a shot of Haley looking forlorn at the lake. Clark gets out of a pickup truck. It’s clearly fall: She is in a sweater, and he is wearing a jacket.

We know what happens next.

BO: We’ve had several relationship talks, but will this one actually have a point?

GH: As the two sit at a picnic table, he begins by asking “What’s going on?” He knows what’s going on. We all do.

“We’ve been together for eight years,” she says. “Something’s gotta give now.”

BO: Clark proceeds to say several things that he should not have said:

“You tried the whole acting thing for many years” — implying that she’s already failed at it, so why try again?

He thinks she could “bounce back and forth” to continue acting. Flights to and from LA are an easy “bounce,” you know.

“You don’t have to have a job because your family already has a lot of money.”

GH: The look Haley gives him is everything.

BO: Other than the siblings gloating about how great it is to be a Busch, this is the first reference to how their wealth affects others in their orbit. While Clark, characteristically, does not articulate this well, I think I understand what he is trying to say: He has a job, which he needs in order to pay bills. Haley appears to have no job, is moving with no existing job offer (that we know of) and doesn’t need a job to pay her bills. Clark just says this in a jaw-droppingly tactless way. Clark can’t move to LA without relying on Haley’s family funds. That would turn him into the type of person the Busch family spent the previous episode bad-mouthing.