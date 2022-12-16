ON THE PITCH

France dealing with cold virus

DOHA, Qatar — A cold virus has run through the France squad, though coach Didier Deschamps expects all his players to be healthy for the World Cup final against Argentina on Sunday.

Defender Dayot Upamecano and midfielder Adrien Rabiot were isolated this week and rested for the 2-0 win over Morocco in the semifinals.

Deschamps says "it's flu season now, and in that sense, we have to be careful."

The coach said the players' immune systems are run down by the physical toll of World Cup games. He says air c conditioning that's routine in Qatar and at stadiums could also be having an impact.

Portugal coach quits after exit

LISBON, Portugal — Portugal coach Fernando Santos has quit after eight years in the job and five days after Portugal's exit from the World Cup in the quarterfinals.

The Portuguese soccer federation announced Thursday that it reached an amicable agreement with the 68-year-old Santos to leave two years before his contract ends. The federation named no replacement for Santos and said it was starting its search.

— Associated Press