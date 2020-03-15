On thin ice

GH: It’s a beautiful day in Clayton, and we see Gussie and a young woman walk hand-in-hand down the street. They’re headed to Clementine’s Naughty & Nice Creamery, where Gussie announces that he’s here to sample a lot of ice cream. His companion is Louise, Grace’s best friend. Scandal!
“Yeah, I’ve hooked up with a couple of Grace’s friends in the past, and she gets very angry about it,” he tells us.
BO: Gussie says they have chemistry. This chemistry is apparent only to the two of them, as Louise brushes off Gussie’s first hand-holding attempt and awkwardly forces him to pull out her chair at the table.
GH: They’ve been keeping their romance hush-hush. Over ice cream, they discuss how awkward it will be when they finally tell Grace. Gussie decides to come clean and “make it work.”
