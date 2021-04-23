‘On TikTok, I don’t give a damn’

Yelle Adams, 37, Lake Saint Louis, @yelleadams, 650,000 followers

Yelle Adams’ TikTok channel started with a rant. A rant about her kid that, within days, had thousands of views.

“I think I was more shocked than anything, because I’m like, where are these people coming from, like what do they want?” says Adams, 37.

Adams tried to build off the burst of followers by posting a variety of videos — anything from dances with her daughters to clips of her time as a bodybuilder to more rants. She would have some big videos here and there, but nothing seemed to stick.

“I was like, well, that was just luck,” she says.

Then Adams, who lives in Lake Saint Louis, came up with another idea: She would vlog her birthday adventure to buy high-end shoes at the mall. The video went viral, and Adams found her niche — vlogs, or a video compilation of clips from real life, not scripted like some TikTok videos.

At the time, Adams had around 20,000 or 30,000 followers. Seven months later, she has nearly 650,000 followers.