1. “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood”

Quentin Tarantino’s movie business fairy tale, featuring all-time performances by two of our great living movie stars, and the shadow of one’s spirit, is his most warm-hearted and tender and a complete joy to watch and watch again. It’s hard to predict whether a film will stand the test of time, but “Once Upon a Time ...” has the makings of a modern classic.
