You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
1. “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood”
0 comments

1. “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood”

'Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood'

Brad Pitt (left) and Leonardo DiCaprio in "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood"

Andrew Cooper/Sony-Columbia Pictures 

 Quentin Tarantino’s movie business fairy tale, featuring all-time performances by two of our great living movie stars, and the shadow of one’s spirit, is his most warm-hearted and tender and a complete joy to watch and watch again. It’s hard to predict whether a film will stand the test of time, but “Once Upon a Time ...” has the makings of a modern classic.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports