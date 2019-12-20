One teen has died and another is in serious condition after Ferguson shooting
0 comments

One teen has died and another is in serious condition after Ferguson shooting

  • 0

Updated at 9:30 p.m. with additional detail from Major Case Squad

FERGUSON — The Major Case Squad said it is investigating a shooting that left a 15-year-old boy dead on Friday afternoon.

Police investigating a call about shots fired  near the Canfield Green apartments in Ferguson between 12:30 p.m. and 12:45 p.m. found two teen boys, ages 15 and 16, who both had been shot, inside a vehicle. 

The 16-year-old is in serious condition. 

No one has been arrested, and authorities have not released and information about suspects in the killing.

This is a breaking story. More information will be added as it becomes available.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports