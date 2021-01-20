 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Onions and potatoes first.
0 comments

Onions and potatoes first.

potatoes prep school

When cooking with onions, cook them first. Not only do they take a little longer than some other ingredients (notably garlic, which should be added to onions after the onions are translucent, about three to five minutes), but they helpfully flavor the oil or butter in which they are cooking. That will form a nice base for the other ingredients.

Potatoes take a long time to cook. If you are sautéing potatoes, cut them into small pieces and cook them first, maybe even before the onions.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports