Onions and potatoes first.

When cooking with onions, cook them first. Not only do they take a little longer than some other ingredients (notably garlic, which should be added to onions after the onions are translucent, about three to five minutes), but they helpfully flavor the oil or butter in which they are cooking. That will form a nice base for the other ingredients.
Potatoes take a long time to cook. If you are sautéing potatoes, cut them into small pieces and cook them first, maybe even before the onions.
