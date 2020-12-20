1. Abrupt and painful ending

 Skip to main content
SLU had finished the regular season with five consecutive wins to capture fourth place in the A-10 and earn a bye into the quarterfinals of the conference tournament. Games had already been played in the tourney when SLU began practice the morning of March 12 at New York University. But it was not common to have school administrators hovering around the practice facility. Tension was building about the future of the event.

When athletics director Chris May entered the gym to inform coach Travis Ford that the tournament was canceled and the season was over, practice was abruptly stopped. Ford gathered the players at midcourt to deliver the news. The players quietly gathered belongings, some in tears, leaving behind the uncertainty of how much farther they could have taken a season that ended with a 23-8 record.

