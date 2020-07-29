1. American Metals Supply Co

Description: American Metals Supply began in 1962 when Al Hassebrock left his sales job at a building materials distribution company in Springfield, Illinois, to begin his own sheet metal sales company. One year later, Al’s former employer conceded its sheet metal business to him. In a letter to his customers, Al’s former employer wrote: “We sincerely hope you will continue to give Al Hassebrock the same loyal support you gave him over the past year while he was getting his business established. We have always considered him the top sheet metal salesman in this area.”
In 1971, Al’s son Steve started with the company and today Steve serves as the company's CEO. In 1997, Steve’s daughter, Chrissy Nardini started as CFO and in 2006 became active in her current role as president. In 2003, American Metals expanded west and opened a new location in Kansas City. Continuing to grow geographically, a fourth location was added in Springfield, Missouri, in 2005. In 2009, to better serve the St. Louis market, a second location was added in Hazelwood. In March 2010 a sixth location was added in Indianapolis. In 2013, our seventh location opened in Oklahoma City. Our eighth location D.B.A. American HVAC Metals Supply Inc. opened in Dallas January 2018.
Sector: Wholesale distribution
Headquarters: Hazelwood
Year Founded: 1962
Employees: 121
Website: americanmetalssupply.com
