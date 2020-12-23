1. COVID-19

Nothing wrecked everyday life like the coronavirus pandemic. In the sports world, high school competition paid a heavy price. State basketball tournaments shut down in March, spring seasons were completely canceled from coast to coast, and the fall was unlike anything anyone had ever experienced.
There were and continue to be no easy answers.
The Illinois High School Association pushed the sports it felt were too risky to play out of the fall and has not started its winter season.
The MSHSAA forged ahead with the fall season but offered its schools the opportunity to move fall sports to the spring. Missouri schools that chose to play in the fall had to rely on the local governments and health departments to be the arbiter of whether or not sports were safe enough to play.
As much of Missouri began the fall season in August, St. Louis County did not. County Executive Sam Page bore the brunt of frustrated players, parents, coaches and school administrators for the stringent protocols that were put in place. So much so that Incarnate Word and the Rockwood School District were among the first in the area to balk at the restrictions and begin playing games outside of St. Louis County’s jurisdiction in defiance of the county health department’s recommendations.
When fall sports did begin in earnest in St. Louis and St. Louis County, spectators were limited or outright prohibited. Scheduled games were not guaranteed to be played as positive tests and contact tracing wreaked havoc on those programs that chose to play. Some chose not to play as some of the area’s most tradition rich and predominately Black school districts put athletics on hold as COVID-19 hit their communities hardest.
The virus continues to make its presence felt as masks are now required for winter sports that are being played in St. Louis and St. Louis County. The Ferguson-Florissant, Hazelwood, Jennings, Normandy and Riverview Gardens school districts have yet to start winter sports and did not compete in the fall.