1. COVID clashes with STL sports

The biggest story on Earth in 2020 is, of course, the biggest story in St. Louis sports in 2020. Every team clashed with COVID in some way, shape or form. One team, the brand new BattleHawks of the XFL, had their wings prematurely clipped because of it. High school sports were turned upside down, where they remain. Area college basketball teams missed their shot at March Madness, brutal breaks for both the Billikens and Illini, who were gathering steam entering that special time of the year. The Blues were leading their conference when the regular season was shut down, then had multiple players contract the virus during the shutdown, then flamed out when the postseason resumed in a Canadian bubble. The Cardinals were sent home early from spring training as the virus swept across the nation, then nearly lost their season as the virus swept through the club. At the time, the Cardinals' outbreak was one of the more prominent collisions of the virus and a professional team. Now? It would barely get one national news cycle. The Cardinals clawed their way back from a two-week quarantine to scratch their way into the playoffs before fizzling out against the Padres in San Diego, leaving fans wondering how to judge such a strange season. Missouri’s football team played shorthanded most of its season due to the combination of positive COVID cases, contact tracing rules and opt-outs, at one point winning a game that was not attended by a quarantined defensive coordinator. Missouri’s men’s basketball team had multiple players contract the virus before the season started, but has fared better than the women’s team, which was limited to just one game before Dec. 14 due to shutdowns. The pandemic spoiled everything from the beloved tradition of Cardinals opening day at Busch, to celebrating the annual Musial Awards in person, and so much more. One thing is certain. Well, two things, really. We are better when we can do sports together, and we will be together again.
1. COVID clashes with STL sports
