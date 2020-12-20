1. DRINK IT UP

When Missouri hired a 36-year-old with just one year of experience as a college football head coach, the university was betting on upside. In Eli Drinkwitz, Mizzou’s campus leaders saw energy, charisma and offensive innovation. Through a year on the job, he’s more than lived up to their expectations. Local recruits were among the first to buy in, committing to Drinkwitz and his rebuilt staff before the Tigers played a game under the new regime. The momentum carried into the fall, when after early stumbles against Alabama and Tennessee in the SEC’s reshuffled 10-game schedule, the Tigers won five of six games, clinched a .500 record, toppled defending national champion LSU, squashed a five-year losing streak to Kentucky and held off Arkansas with a last-second field goal.
A 49-14 loss to Georgia underscored the gap between Mizzou and the elite programs in the SEC — Alabama, Florida and UGA outscored the Tigers by 78 points — but Drinkwitz’s rookie season signaled unmistakable progress.
