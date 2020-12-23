 Skip to main content
1. 'First Cow'
John Magaro in "First Cow" 

Any sweetness in life in Kelly Reichardt’s radiant frontier fable is both fleeting and eternal. Set in the Oregon Territory of the 1820s, it’s a portrait of a friendship forged, as it ought to be, on kindness and baked goods. The movie’s harsh Western landscape, where two poor travelers (played by John Magaro and Orion Lee) suggests a critique of capitalism as much as Ken Loach’s also excellent modern-day gig-economy drama “Sorry We Missed You.” But the tenderness between them, despite it all, could hardly have felt more suited to the times.

