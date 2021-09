Julie Lythcott-Haims , a former dean at Stanford University and author of three books, offered tips for parents of new college students focusing on three areas — communications, curfews and conundrums.

Parents may not hear from their college-aged children as often as they would like, but that's OK. Create a mutually agreeable plan of how often you can expect a text or phone call, she said. Checking in once a week is a reasonable expectation for college-aged kids.