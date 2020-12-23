There is an unfortunate, inevitable hurdle when you come to something that already has scores of accolades, but Chloe Zhao’s “Nomadland” is that rare creation that not only lives up to the hype but also makes you forget about it. This is a gentle, humane and dizzyingly poetic ode to the people on the fringes of American society, the ones who choose to wander and drift across the great Western landscape. Frances McDormand gives a performance that is so alive and unguarded that it feels like nonfiction. Many want to be the next Terrence Malick, but “Nomadland” proves Zhao is it.
1. 'Nomadland'
- By Jake Coyle and Lindsey Bahr | Associated Press
