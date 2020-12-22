 Skip to main content
Pandemic pucks
1. Pandemic pucks

Canadian doctor says world junior hockey can be safe

FILE - In this Aug. 24, 2020, file photo, a woman watches a hockey game on the big screen just outside the bubble at the NHL Western Conference Stanley Cup hockey playoffs in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP, File)

You could sense the uneasy feeling among the Blues when they returned to Honda Center on March 11, exactly one month after Bouwmeester’s near-death experience. This was the makeup game for that canceled contest against Anaheim. By the end of the evening, there was an entirely different set of feelings, and a new reality in the age of COVID-19.

While the Blues were knocking off Anaheim 4-2, a Utah Jazz basketball player tested positive for the coronavirus and the NBA announced it was suspending play indefinitely. As they answered postgame questions, the Blues sensed their season might be headed in the same direction. The following day, on the team charter back to St. Louis, news broke that the NHL was shutting down its season.

They didn’t play another game until the end of July, in a “bubble” environment in Edmonton. They got bounced in six games by the Canucks, their Stanley Cup defense coming to a quick and inglorious end. Thus the offseason started in late August — and another wait began for hockey to return.

