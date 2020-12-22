1. The outbreak

Officials and players conceded there were times when another positive test result surfaced and forced questions whether the Cardinals’ season could continue, or if MLB should without them. In the first week of the season, the Cardinals quarantined in a Milwaukee hotel as COVID-19 slithered through the traveling party. A total of 18, including 10 players, contracted the virus. They spent 17 days in isolation.
When they emerged, the Cardinals had 44 days to play 53 games and reclaim their season. Their cautionary tale spun into a parable.
The virus infiltrated the clubhouse and spread because of lax habits — like a lack of masks in the batting cage — casting the Cardinals as a microcosm of the country, right down to social media’s rumor-belching and fear-mongering. They scrambled into quarantine, but didn’t stay long enough to avoid a second wave. They learned about lingering effects of the virus, as outfielder Lane Thomas dealt with them. And they rallied. With resolve and resources — 25 different pitchers, 13 MLB debuts, nine in one weekend — they improvised ways to thrive. They won “home” games at Wrigley Field, won “away” games at Busch Stadium, and finished 13-9 in 11 doubleheaders. They never played with the roster they intended or saw the 2020 they imagined. They endured, adjusted, finished 30-28, and played deeper into the playoffs than any division rival. Denied a championship that flies forever, they instead served as an emblem of the moment.