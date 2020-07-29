10. Francis Howell School District


Description: The Francis Howell School District is located in the southeast corner of St. Charles County. With an enrollment of over 17,000 students and approximately 2,400 employees, the Francis Howell learning community works every day to provide a consistent and comprehensive education that fosters high levels of academic achievement for all.

The history of the district dates back to 1881. Through mergers, the district became the Consolidated School District No. 2 of St. Charles County in 1915. As a result of additional mergers, the district became the Francis Howell Reorganized #3 School District in 1951. The district serves portions of the municipalities of St. Charles, St. Peters and O’Fallon, as well as Cottleville, Weldon Spring, New Melle, and unincorporated areas of St. Charles County.

The district’s educational facilities include 10 elementary, five middle, and three high schools; three early childhood centers; and two alternative education schools.

Sector: Primary/secondary schools

Headquarters: St. Charles

Year Founded: 1881

Employees: 2,755

Website: fhsdschools.org

