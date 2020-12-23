 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
10. Mizzou moves forward
0 comments

10. Mizzou moves forward

  • 0
Subscribe for $29/year
Joshuah Bledsoe, Mizzou football

Mizzou senior Joshuah Bledsoe deflects the potential game-winning touchdown pass in the Tigers’ 45-41 upset of LSU on Oct. 10, 2020. Photo courtesy of Zach Bland/Mizzou Athletics

Despite pandemic-related challenges including mangled schedules and limited practice time, the Tigers found forward traction in their primary revenue sports. First-year Mizzou football coach Eli Drinkwitz, hired after a chaotic search for Barry Odom’s replacement, surpassed low expectations for his introductory season by carving out five wins from the SEC-only schedule. On the field, Drinkwitz’s Tigers showed a penchant for some razzle dazzle. Off the field, Drinkwitz and his staff secured the bulk of what is expected to become a top-25 signing class. The Tigers beat a defending national champion in LSU and later appeared, albeit briefly, in the College Football Playoff rankings, at No. 25. Back-to-back losses left the Tigers unranked at the regular season’s end, but Drinkwitz has fans convinced better days are ahead. On the hardwood, fourth-year men's basketball coach Cuonzo Martin’s team started 6-0 and reclaimed an AP Top-25 ranking for the first time since the 2013-14 season. The Tigers’ Braggin’ Rights takedown of No. 6 Illinois was the highest-ranked win of Martin’s career. Mizzou, picked to finish 10th in the SEC, was ranked 14th in the nation and in possession of two Top-25 wins by the time it finished its non-conference season unblemished.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A Fine Swine BBQ
Online

A Fine Swine BBQ

The New Baden barbecue restaurant A Fine Swine BBQ and its Mount Vernon spinoff closed in November, ending a four-year run. Owner and pitmaste…

Online

4. Vladi’s shoulder

In a normal year, losing one of the NHL's elite scorers twice due to shoulder problems would be the top story. But 2020 was no normal year.

Homicides soar
Online

Homicides soar

The year 2020 was barely 20 minutes old when St. Louis police found two men shot to death in a car near Benton Park. “It was every caliber goi…

Airport lease stalls
Online

Airport lease stalls

The up-and-down flight path for leasing St. Louis Lambert International Airport to a private operator is grounded again, perhaps for good. Wil…

Krewson bows out
Online

Krewson bows out

Mayor Lyda Krewson appeared ready to seek reelection, even as her first term covered a tumultuous four years at City Hall and on the streets.  

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports