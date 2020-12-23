Despite pandemic-related challenges including mangled schedules and limited practice time, the Tigers found forward traction in their primary revenue sports. First-year Mizzou football coach Eli Drinkwitz, hired after a chaotic search for Barry Odom’s replacement, surpassed low expectations for his introductory season by carving out five wins from the SEC-only schedule. On the field, Drinkwitz’s Tigers showed a penchant for some razzle dazzle. Off the field, Drinkwitz and his staff secured the bulk of what is expected to become a top-25 signing class. The Tigers beat a defending national champion in LSU and later appeared, albeit briefly, in the College Football Playoff rankings, at No. 25. Back-to-back losses left the Tigers unranked at the regular season’s end, but Drinkwitz has fans convinced better days are ahead. On the hardwood, fourth-year men's basketball coach Cuonzo Martin’s team started 6-0 and reclaimed an AP Top-25 ranking for the first time since the 2013-14 season. The Tigers’ Braggin’ Rights takedown of No. 6 Illinois was the highest-ranked win of Martin’s career. Mizzou, picked to finish 10th in the SEC, was ranked 14th in the nation and in possession of two Top-25 wins by the time it finished its non-conference season unblemished.
10. Mizzou moves forward
