Riz Ahmed’s potent performance as a punk-metal drummer with a heroin habit who loses much of his hearing paces this sometimes uneven, always unpredictable drama of recovery and self-realization. In a year of social distancing, intense and raw performances like Ahmed’s (and Carrie Coon’s in “The Nest”) telescoped the space between.
10. 'Sound of Metal'
By Jake Coyle and Lindsey Bahr | Associated Press
